One man is dead, another is injured and a juvenile is in custody following multiple shootings that occurred Monday in Nampa.
The first shooting was called in at 1:35 a.m. Monday, when 911 callers reported that someone traveling through a trailer park in the 16000 block of North White Pine Street had fired gunshots. Officers located an adult male with a gunshot injury to his buttocks and genitalia, according to a Nampa Police Department news release. No suspects have been identified, the release said.
The second shooting happened a few minutes later in the same trailer park, at approximately 1:54 a.m. in the 16000 block of Grand Pine Way.
There, officers performed lifesaving measures on an adult male who suffered a gunshot wound, but they were unsuccessful. The man was identified in the release as 26-year-old Jacob Aguiniga of Nampa.
A juvenile male was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. His identity has not been released.
Both shooting incidents are gang related, and it appears all parties involved are gang affiliated, the release said.
"There is absolutely no purpose to this kind of violence, and we will work hard, with our neighboring agencies, to stop these crimes in our area,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in the release. “We have a zero tolerance for gang activity and gang violence of any kind in Nampa and Nampa PD will pursue these crimes to the fullest of our abilities."