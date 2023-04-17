Nampa police car
KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


One man is dead, another is injured and a juvenile is in custody following multiple shootings that occurred Monday in Nampa. 

The first shooting was called in at 1:35 a.m. Monday, when 911 callers reported that someone traveling through a trailer park in the 16000 block of North White Pine Street had fired gunshots. Officers located an adult male with a gunshot injury to his buttocks and genitalia, according to a Nampa Police Department news release. No suspects have been identified, the release said. 

Recommended for you

Load comments