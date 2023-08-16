...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
Investigators work the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a McDonald's parking lot near the corner of Midland Boulevard and Marketplace Boulevard on Wednesday in Nampa.
Interim Nampa Police Chief Curt Shankel speaks with members of the media at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Midland Boulevard and Marketplace Boulevard on Wednesday in Nampa.
NAMPA — One person is dead following a police shooting Wednesday in Nampa. The man, whom police did not identify, ran from the St. Luke's near Cherry Lane and Midland Boulevard, Interim Nampa Police Chief Curt Shankel told reporters. He was shot in the McDonald's drive-thru in the area of Midland and Marketplace Boulevard.
Yellow caution tape stretched outside McDonald's across the street as Shankel spoke. Two vehicles still sat in the drive-thru, one with its door open. The people in those cars witnessed the incident, Shankel said. Next to the parked cars was a body under a blue tarp.
Police said they received a report of the man trying to "force his way into an occupied car" in the St. Luke's parking lot just before 1 p.m. The man, who one caller said "had two knives," then ran into traffic and toward the Treasure Valley Marketplace retail hub.
"We had further reports as officers are responding, that this male subject ran into a restaurant, grabbing a knife," Shankel said. "He attempted to carjack at least one vehicle. … Our officer ended up making contact with the individual at the McDonald's parking lot."
The restaurant in question was O Crab, Shankel said, and he believed the attempted carjacking took place in the Chick-fil-A parking lot. O Crab, Chick-fila-A and McDonald's are in the same vicinity as the Treasure Valley Marketplace.
Shankel said the man "came at the officer," and the officer shot and killed the man. Shankel said he was not sure how many times the officer fired or where the bullet(s) struck him.
In a follow-up tweet thread, Nampa police said the man refused to drop the knives and lunged at the officer before he was shot.
The man had been seeking help for a mental crisis, Shankel said. He said the Nampa Police Department does not have civilian employees who are professionals in the mental field to handle these situations.
"Our officers are all trained in crisis intervention," Shankel said. "But quite frankly, if we have an armed individual, we're always going to have an officer there, because we just don't know what that individual's state of mind is as far as wanting to harm somebody."
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is leading the critical incident task force investigation. The officer involved has been with the department for about 1.5 years and has between 4.5 and five years of experience overall. Shankel said the officer has no history with officer-involved shootings in the Nampa Police Department.
No officers were injured in the shooting, NPD said.
Wednesday's shooting was the first involving Nampa police since August 2021, a department spokesperson said.
The Boise Police Department has been involved in six officer-involved shootings so far this year, and there was one involving Garden City police on Aug. 9.
"I know it's a lot of police-involved shootings that we've had recently," Shankel said. "But when you look at the sheer volume of contacts we have with the public, those shootings are rare when you look at the percentage of those contacts."