Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — One person is dead following a police shooting Wednesday in Nampa. The man, whom police did not identify, ran from the St. Luke's near Cherry Lane and Midland Boulevard, Interim Nampa Police Chief Curt Shankel told reporters. He was shot in the McDonald's drive-thru in the area of Midland and Marketplace Boulevard.

Yellow caution tape stretched outside McDonald's across the street as Shankel spoke. Two vehicles still sat in the drive-thru, one with its door open. The people in those cars witnessed the incident, Shankel said. Next to the parked cars was a body under a blue tarp.

Nampa PD Shooting

Interim Nampa Police Chief Curt Shankel speaks with members of the media at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Midland Boulevard and Marketplace Boulevard on Wednesday in Nampa. 
Nampa PD Shooting

Investigators work the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a McDonald's parking lot near the corner of Midland Boulevard and Marketplace Boulevard on Wednesday in Nampa. 

Recommended for you

Load comments