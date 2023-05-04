...The National Weather Service in Boise ID has issued a Flood Watch
for the following rivers in Idaho...
Weiser River Near Weiser affecting Lower Treasure Valley ID and
Upper Weiser River zones.
For the Weiser River...near Weiser, flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Weiser River Near Weiser.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of fields and agricultural
land near Weiser is possible. Water will begin backing up under
the Cove Road bridge into the slough and adjacent farmland.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
One person died and another was "badly injured" in an overnight shooting in Eagle.
The shooting occurred at a home in the Banbury subdivision, near Chinden Boulevard and South Locust Grove Road, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a release.
Eagle Police responded to reports of shots fired inside the home just after midnight and arrived to find a 46-year-old man deceased and an adult woman badly injured, the release said. The woman was taken to a hospital and is being treated for "what appear to be life-threatening injuries," the release said.
The man and woman were known to each other, the sheriff's office said, and added that no one else was injured in the incident and there is no threat to the public.