Valley Regional Transit ridership

Passengers arrive at the Valley Regional Transit station on Main Street in downtown Boise Jan. 12, 2022.

Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A new public transit service is launching in Eagle on Monday. 

The 160 Eagle OnDemand will provide service on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the city of Eagle and three destinations outside the city. It will be free to ride through the end of August.

