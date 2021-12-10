Central District Health has reported Idaho’s first COVID-19 case with the omicron variant.
The variant was confirmed in a clinical lab sample from an Ada County resident who recently reported out-of-state travel. The resident is over 50 years old and experienced very mild symptoms likely due to being fully vaccinated, according to a news release from Central District Health.
“It’s important for people to realize that this new and highly transmissible variant has now been detected in Idaho, and many areas across the U.S.," Lindsay Haskell, communicable disease control manager for CDH, said in the news release. "Many Idahoans regularly travel this time of year, and we need to remember to continue to take precautions, including receiving your vaccine or vaccine booster if you have not done so already."
Ada County remains at a high level of community transmission for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health officials in Idaho continue to recommend that everyone 5 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that all adults 18 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot. Youth ages 16 to 17 who have received the Pfizer vaccine series may also get a booster dose when eligible.
Other mitigation measures such as wearing face coverings in crowded public places and testing after exposure and when ill remain important parts of managing the pandemic regardless of vaccine status. Identifying illness early allows people to get proper care and prevent spread to family, friends, and others, the news release stated.
