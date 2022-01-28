BOISE — A sub-variant of the omicron COVID-19 variant is circulating in Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Ada County caused by a sub-variant of the omicron variant, according to a release from the department.
The main omicron variant that is driving the current pandemic surge in the U.S. is known as B.A.1, whereas the sub-variant is called B.A.2, the release says.
Currently, 98% of COVID-19 infections in Idaho are caused by the B.A.1 variant, the release said. Early research out of Asia and Europe, where the sub-variant is increasingly common, indicate that there have not been major differences in the severity of illness or vaccine effectiveness against the sub-variant, the release said.
But the release cautions that as the virus continues to spread and mutate, current treatments and vaccines may become less effective.
“The identification of the first infection with this sub-variant of Omicron is a reminder that the virus that causes COVID-19 will continue to mutate as long as it is being transmitted, and is a reminder of the importance of vaccination and other measures to protect yourself from this virus,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist and the medical director for DHW’s Division of Public Health. “We will continue to monitor this and future variants and are committed to transparency in informing the public what we know when we know it."
“It is important to take steps to reduce transmission to reduce the chance of mutations, and being up to date on vaccination is our best defense,” said Central District Health’s Communicable Disease Control Manager Lindsay Haskell. “All of Idaho is currently in high transmission and now is the time that everyone should take action to help reduce the spread.”
So far, the sub-variant has been identified in 22 U.S. states and 40 countries, “where it is reportedly spreading quickly,” the release says.
Sub-variants are not listed separately on Idaho’s COVID-19 dashboard, and will be included in the omicron cases, the release says.