BOISE — Idaho’s COVID-19 case counts began decreasing in the third and fourth weeks of January, Idaho health officials said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
Though it is a promising turn of events, the southern portion of Idaho remains under crisis standards of care, and case counts are still "crazy high” relative to earlier in the pandemic, said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner.
A combination of immunity, vaccination, and people masking and staying home when they have been sick has likely eased the virus’s spread, Turner said.
“That will make it so that the virus isn’t getting transmitted and those cases start to come down, which I think is what we’re seeing now: it has ripped through the part of the population it had easy access to,” Turner said.
Though case counts have peaked, it remains unclear if hospitalizations have, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said. This is because during surges in the pandemic, increases in hospitalizations tend to trail COVID-19 case counts by two to three weeks, he said.
Jeppesen reinstated crisis standards of care in the southern portion of the state, including Ada and Canyon counties, on Jan. 24, after Saint Alphonsus Hospital officials requested it due to blood supply and staffing shortages, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Hospital conditions in other parts of the state are fragile, but have not worsened significantly, Jeppesen said. Now that case numbers have peaked, pressure on hospitals will likely start to decrease, particularly for those not operating under crisis standards of care, he said.
In addition to the decreasing case count statewide, the positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 decreased from 39% to 34%, Jeppesen said, though this is still much higher than the 5% threshold above which a pandemic is considered under control, he said.
Vaccination and getting a booster shot remain two of the best ways to protect oneself and help health care workers, said State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn. However, vaccinations given in the state continue to fall, she said.
The state is currently averaging about 2,400 vaccinations daily, Hahn said. Half of those are boosters, which means just 1,200 people per day are getting a vaccination as part of their first vaccine series, she said. Idaho is 42nd in the nation for vaccinations of adults, Hahn said. That translates to 67% of Idahoan adults with one dose of vaccine, versus 83% nationwide; 83% of seniors with one dose versus 95% nationwide; and 76% of Idahoan seniors fully-vaccinated versus 88% nationwide, Hahn said.
“We worry that these low numbers leave Idahoans vulnerable to future outbreaks, hospitalizations, and deaths, especially compared to other states where we know that rates (of vaccination) are higher,” Hahn said.
The state will continue to encourage vaccination and boosting, including for those who have already had COVID-19, Hahn said.
“What study after study is showing now is that people that have had COVID do better if they go ahead and get the vaccine,” Hahn said. “The two of them together can broaden protection and be a good step for people that have recovered from COVID.”
Experiencing long-COVID, or prolonged symptoms that extend beyond being sick with the virus, is another reason to get vaccinated, Hahn said. Symptoms of long-COVID can include severe fatigue, brain fog, and even the development of diabetes, Hahn said.
Health officials are working to reach vulnerable populations to encourage vaccination, Hahn said.
“We continue to be open to what we could do better to try to reach populations that just haven’t had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Hahn said. “I know I speak for the entire division that we haven’t given up on anyone yet. We want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity, the knowledge, and the confidence to be vaccinated,” she said.