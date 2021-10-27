Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps will visit Boise next month.
The 23-time gold medalist will hold a fireside chat during a fundraising event Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boise Centre.
Proceeds from the event, hosted by the Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation, will go toward opening and operating a new, state-of-the-art aquatic facility designed to address critical water safety, fitness and accessibility needs in the Treasure Valley community, according to a news release.
Phelps will speak about his experiences with local aquatic centers, and how access to water safety programs at a young age shaped his life, the release said.
Phelps' Michael Phelps Foundation promotes water safety, healthy living (physical and mental), and the pursuit of dreams, the release said. His advocacy for water safety and mental health have earned recognition from several organizations.
“The need for basic swimming abilities is critical, especially in a region filled with rivers, creeks, irrigation canals, ponds and lakes,” Ryan Stratton, co-founder and co-developer of the new aquatic center, said in the release. “Drowning is the second-leading cause of death in children and teaching children to swim reduces drowning rates by 88%. This should be a core mission of any community, especially in Boise. Building this new aquatic facility will help us teach kids skills that can protect them for life and offer new lifelong paths to fitness.”
To date, the developers of the aquatics center have put together $7.5 million for the project, including funds committed by the Greater Boise Auditorium District, the release said. The project is expected to break ground in the coming months.
The Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation is now seeking the broader support of community members to raise the remaining funds to ensure the completion of the facility, which will host multiple aquatic competitions, including two of the largest annual youth swim meets in the Western United States, the release said.
The Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide opportunities for community members of all ages to participate in aquatic activities, including swim lessons, competitive swimming, water polo, fitness, therapy, and recreation, the release said.
“Unfortunately, the swimming options for the Treasure Valley are continuing to decline while our community continues to grow,” Melanie Rubocki, president of the Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation, said in the release. “Imagine every soccer league in the Treasure Valley having to share one field. We need more swimming and aquatic options for everyone, especially our children, to give them more opportunities to build relationships, receive coaching and mentorship and create positive habits that persist throughout their lives.”
Those interested in seeing Phelps and supporting the aquatic center can donate or purchase tickets at gbaf.afrogs.org, learn more at gbafswim.com or contact Nick Gaggiano at nick@gbacswim.com. Ticket sales end at noon on Nov. 5. Prices start at $500.