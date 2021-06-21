Firefighters responded to a fire at the old Valley View Elementary School in Boise on Monday morning.
"All personnel are safe and accounted for," according to a tweet from Boise Public Schools.
As of noon, "the main body of the fire was knocked down," according to Boise Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Hummel, who added that "it's going to be smoldering in a lot of different areas of the building for hours." The school, which was scheduled to be demolished this week, is on North Milwaukee Street.
Valley View Elementary caught on fire - on scene with gathering information as it becomes available @ktvb pic.twitter.com/lH76xHHlkU— Andrew Baertlein (@AndrewBaertlein) June 21, 2021
Hummel said the fire caused "pretty extensive damage to the school." The department issued a noxious smoke alert to surrounding neighborhoods.
"We just don't know exactly what's in the smoke," Hummel said. "It's kind of a chemical cocktail, so it's not a good idea to be loitering around the smoke."
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to a tweet from the Boise Fire Department. The department also tweeted that "two minor injuries were reported from construction workers on scene. They are being treated by paramedics," and that crews have been working to prevent the fire from spreading to the new school building, located behind the to-be-demolished structure.
Update in the last hour from the scene. pic.twitter.com/BrQr6hD8Mi— Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) June 21, 2021
At 4 p.m. the Ada County Highway district announced in a news release that Milwaukee Street is closed between Ustick Road and Pembrook Drive due to the fire. Drivers should plan for delays and take alternate routes if possible, the release said.