Muddy conditions have caused the closure of one of the Boise Foothills’ many hiking trails.
According to a press release, the Boise Parks and Recreation Department is closing the 0.6-mile Old Pen Trail #15A for the winter to prevent damage to the trail tread. The trail starts at the Old Penitentiary Trailhead located at 2421 E. Old Penitentiary Road near Table Rock. The closure will go into effect on Wednesday and is expected to last through the second week of March.
“This is an important step in our efforts to protect Boise’s natural resources at Table Rock during the muddy season,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We continue to ask trail users to do their part and stay off wet trails to prevent long-term damage throughout the popular Ridge to Rivers system. It’s up to all of us to take care of the trails and encourage others to do the same.”
The department was able to make this closure due to an agreement it entered into with the Idaho Department of Lands to manage sensitive open space near Table Rock and the trails that cross it. The new agreement gives the city of Boise permitting authority to close trails when weather conditions could cause extensive deterioration and damage. According to Ridge to Rivers Program Manager David Gordon, the soil composition of the Table Rock area, which is high in clay content, makes its trails highly susceptible to damage during soggy winter months.
To ensure the preservation of the Ridge to Rivers trail system, the Boise Parks and Recreation Department encourages citizens to check trail conditions on the Ridge to Rivers website before recreating in the area. According to the release, a good rule of thumb to follow is if you are leaving tracks, it’s time to turn back.
More information about winter trail use can be found on the Ridge to Rivers website.
