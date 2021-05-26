BOISE — As the holiday weekend — and unofficial start of summer — approaches, officials are warning outdoor recreators of fire dangers.
While there’s little or no risk of a significant fire in Idaho this weekend, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, Memorial Day weekend will come with an uptick in visitors on public land.
During the summer months, a more dangerous fire season is expected, Deputy Chief of External Affairs for the Bureau of Land Management fire program Samantha Storms said.
“Oftentimes they’re accidental but a majority of the time, they’re preventable,” Storms said of wildfires.
Instead of referring to “fire season,” Storms now refers to “fire year.” Already this year, 21 large fires have burned 63,631 acres in 10 states.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there was one large fire burning in Idaho in the Payette National Forest 10 miles southwest of Yellow Pine. The 803-acre fire was 94% contained.
To prevent wildfires, Storms recommends being prepared by knowing campfire safety and checking for fire restrictions and closures, planning ahead by finding out if campfires, barbecues and flammables are allowed and making sure a campfire is out before leaving or going to sleep.
The National Interagency Fire Center estimates humans cause more than 80% of all wildfires in the United States.
“We know Memorial Day Weekend is an exciting time to visit public lands,” Storms said. “Keeping wildfire prevention on your mind is important this time of year. … We’re hoping the public can help us be successful.”
Eugenie Bostrom, coalition manager for Recreate Responsibly, said experts are anticipating high fire danger this year since visitation to federal public land tripled during Memorial Day Weekend in 2020 compared to 2019. Visitation numbers rose throughout the entirety of last summer as well. More people means more risk. Combined with a dry season could mean a particularly dangerous summer.
The most important principle, Bostrom said, is planning ahead and being aware of fire safety.
More safety guidelines can be found at recreateresponsibly.org. Updates on fires in Idaho can be found at idahofireinfo.com or at nifc.gov/fire-information/nfn.