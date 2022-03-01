Many Treasure Valley residents are not wearing masks. But they should be, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance focused on hospitals.
More than 70% of Americans live in a place where masking is not required, according to new CDC guidelines issued last month. But Ada and Canyon counties are still at a high level of risk.
“Hospital numbers are dropping, so we’re really happy to see that,” state Epidemiologist Christine Hahn said in a call with reporters. “We continue to see little glimmers that things are getting better, and yet they are still stressed.”
The risk level is determined by a few factors: Hospital beds used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Idaho state health officials said they were waiting on clarification on the CDC’s methodology to help explain it and verify it.
Cases surged in January and early February in the state, though case counts have fallen since then. In Idaho, hospitalizations have been falling since peaking at the end of January.
But hospitals are not back to normal.
St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus are still operating in contingency standards of care.
Hospitals in the Gem State have been strained for several months. In September 2021, Idaho enacted crisis standards of care first for the northern part of the state and then for everyone else.
After 67 days, Idaho exited statewide crisis standards in late November. By late December, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had relaxed crisis standards for north Idaho as well. But a month later, the head department had activated crisis standards in three health districts in southern Idaho. On Feb. 15, Idaho deactivated crisis standards.
It’s been 166 days since Sept. 16, when crisis standards were expanded statewide. In over half of those 166 days, crisis standards have been in place for southern Idaho.
As the burden of COVID-19 decreases in communities, people will be able to see less strain on hospitals, said Idaho Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch.
“Not only do hospitals get overwhelmed by patients themselves coming into hospitals but also by the impact COVID-19 is having on their staff,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “The staff burden is a direct relationship to what’s happening in communities.”
But despite the burden, state health officials expressed some hope. Shaw-Tulloch said she was cautiously optimistic.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the state was headed in the right direction but the numbers are still too high.
“It was just a few short weeks ago we were in crisis standards of care,” Jeppesen said. “So we’re trying to come out of that and really adjust to this new phase.”
Then later on, Jeppesen said the agency will review lessons learned, for this pandemic and any in the future.