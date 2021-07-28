Michael Joseph Vaughan

Michael Joseph Vaughan

Authorities issued an endangered missing persons alert late Tuesday night for a 5-year-old Fruitland boy.

Michael Joseph Vaughan was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, in the area near Southwest Ninth Street and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland, according to Idaho State Police, who issued the alert on behalf of the Fruitland Police Department. Vaughan was last seen wearing a blue "Minecraft" shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and sandals, authorities said.

Vaughan is 3-foot-7, 50 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He answers to the nickname "Monkey," KTVB.COM reported.

Neighbors were asked to search properties and a search dog is now being used to try to find him, KTVB.COM reported.

Idaho Mountain Rescue has brought in highly trained search and rescue personnel to assist in the search, KTVB.COM reported. The area has been searched by foot, vehicle, and by way of air with drones and a St. Luke's helicopter, KTVB.COM reported.

Fruitland is roughly 36 miles northwest of Nampa.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006.

This story will be updated.

