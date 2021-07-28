We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Authorities issued an endangered missing persons alert late Tuesday night for a 5-year-old Fruitland boy.
Michael Joseph Vaughan was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, in the area near Southwest Ninth Street and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland, according to Idaho State Police, who issued the alert on behalf of the Fruitland Police Department. Vaughan was last seen wearing a blue "Minecraft" shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and sandals, authorities said.
The Idaho State Police is issuing an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of Fruitland Police Department.
The Fruitland Police Department is looking for missing and endangered 5 year old last seen in the area of SW 9th and Arizona in Fruitland, ID. If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/LNXyMMLUhC
Vaughan is 3-foot-7, 50 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He answers to the nickname "Monkey," KTVB.COM reported.
Neighbors were asked to search properties and a search dog is now being used to try to find him, KTVB.COM reported.
Idaho Mountain Rescue has brought in highly trained search and rescue personnel to assist in the search, KTVB.COM reported. The area has been searched by foot, vehicle, and by way of air with drones and a St. Luke's helicopter, KTVB.COM reported.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Fruitland is roughly 36 miles northwest of Nampa.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006.