BOISE — As the weather heats up and dries out, wildfire season is looming in the West, and with it brings an inherent risk to the men and women who battle the blazes.

National Wildland Firefighter Day, established last year on July 2, is officially Sunday, but leaders from different agencies gathered Tuesday at the National Interagency Fire Center to recognize the occasion.

Jerry Perez, national director for fire and aviation management for the USDA Forest Service, speaks during a press conference at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise on Tuesday.
Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer speaks during a press conference at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise on Tuesday. The press event was hosted as a way to promote National Wildland Firefighter Day which is celebrated on July 2.

