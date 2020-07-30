Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Officials have located a woman who is said to have walked away from the South Boise Women's Correctional Center on Wednesday evening.

Idaho Department of Correction's Special Investigations Unit and the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force found Michelle Descharme at 3:15 Thursday in Rupert, according to a release from Jeff Ray, public information officer for IDOC.

Descharme, 49, was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a truck stop on Broadway Avenue and Interstate 84 in Boise, according to a news release from the department. 

She is being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in Burley.

Her record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery, according to the release. She was scheduled to be eligible for parole in June 2025, and her sentence would have been completed in 2031.

Tags

Load comments