BOISE — Officials have located a woman who is said to have walked away from the South Boise Women's Correctional Center on Wednesday evening.
Idaho Department of Correction's Special Investigations Unit and the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force found Michelle Descharme at 3:15 Thursday in Rupert, according to a release from Jeff Ray, public information officer for IDOC.
Descharme, 49, was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a truck stop on Broadway Avenue and Interstate 84 in Boise, according to a news release from the department.
She is being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in Burley.
Her record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery, according to the release. She was scheduled to be eligible for parole in June 2025, and her sentence would have been completed in 2031.