BOISE — The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified a Washington man as the person police say an 18-year-old Nampa woman shot and killed in a central Boise hotel on Oct. 30.
Officials identified Gamaliel Nava Garzon, 42, of Kennewick, Washington as the person who died. Police responded to a hotel in the 7000 block of Emerald Street where they found Nava Garzon shot. Although first responders attempted life-saving measures, Nava Garzon died at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to the news release from the coroner’s office.
Police arrested Eava June-McCarthy, 18, of Nampa on suspicion of second-degree murder and destruction of evidence in connection with Nava Garzon’s death. At her video arraignment last week, a prosecutor said June-McCarthy told people she shot Nava Garza in retaliation for raping her when she was younger, KTVB reported.
A judge set June-McCarthy’s bail at $2 million when she appeared in court on Nov. 6. She is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 20.