Hayden Fire 2

Crews look on as the Hayden Fire burns in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in central Idaho.

 U.S. Forest Service

Faced with an increase in human-caused fires, fire and land managers in Idaho are stepping up fire prevention and safety messages.

Through the first week in August, the Idaho Department of Lands has investigated 152 human-caused fires on lands that receive fire protection from the department this fire season, the Idaho Capital Sun reported last week. That compares to 46 fires caused by lighting.

Source: Idaho Department of Lands. Additional fire prevention and safety tips, as well as information about local fire restrictions is available on the Idaho Department of Lands website.

