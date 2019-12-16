BOISE — Idahoans have begun receiving official-looking fliers headed “2019 Congressional District Census” that appear to be census forms, but actually are a fundraising pitch from the Republican National Committee.
The mailings ask recipients a long series of questions about political issues, then solicit donations, including $15 to cover processing costs for those who can’t give more.
Similar mailings to Montana residents this fall prompted a warning from the state Department of Commerce that the solicitations are not from the real U.S. Census, and that the Census won’t ask for money.
“I think people will definitely be confused,” said former Idaho state Rep. Wendy Jaquet, who co-chairs Idaho’s Census committee with Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “It makes me so sad.”
Denney noted that the real census hasn’t started its surveys yet; the U.S. Census goes live March 23 with a big push starting April 1.
Not only will real Census forms not solicit money, Denney said, “They even provide postage to send it back.”
Republican National Committee officials couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday afternoon, but in an email to the Washington Post in October, the RNC wrote, “Mailers are clearly marked that they are from the Republican National Committee. The mailers receive an overwhelming positive response and we continue to send each year because it performs so well.”
In smaller type, under “2019 Congressional District Census,” the fliers say, “Commissioned by the Republican Party.”
One sent in the past week to a 1st Congressional District resident also said at the top, “Special Notice: You have been selected to represent Voters in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District. Enclosed please find documents registered in your name.”
That’s followed by a listing of the congressional district, a “document tracking code,” and, “Please Respond By: December 30, 2019.”
Questions in the RNC form include, “Do you think that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat-controlled House are holding President Trump’s agenda hostage and putting their political interests ahead of the good of our country?” Possible answers are “Yes,” “No,” and “Unsure.”
Another question reads: "Do you approve or disapprove of the Democrats' never-ending witch hunt to try to impeach President Trump?" Possible answers are "Approve," "Disapprove," and "Unsure."
The mailing contains more than 40 questions, divided into sections headed, “Political Profile,” “General Issues,” “Domestic Issues,” “National Defense,” and “Certification and Reply,” which seeks credit card information for payments.
Jaquet said the official Census form will have only 10 questions. It will come from the U.S. Census Bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce, and will state, “For official use only.”
Real Census questions focus on demographics, including household size, type of housing and household members’ names, ages on April 1, birth date, race and sex. The form also asks for a telephone number and notes, “We will only contact you if needed for official Census Bureau business.”
“They’re not asking you for your income, they’re not asking you for your citizenship, and they’re not asking you for your Social Security Number,” Jaquet noted. Anyone who asks for that number, she said, “is not the U.S. Census.”
Denney said, “Yes, there is going to be confusion.” He said, “We’ve got a pretty good committee together trying to create awareness as to what it is and how important it is that people do fill out their Census.”
The “State Complete Count Committee” was appointed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who noted when creating it, “The U.S. Census Bureau conducts a population count every 10 years. Census results help determine the allocation of federal funds and electoral redistricting, and they help inform business and policymaking decisions at all levels. American households will receive an invitation to participate by April of 2020.”
Little’s office on Monday hadn’t heard about the mailing; press secretary Melissa Morrison said she’d look into it.