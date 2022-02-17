Meridian Police patrol car file image

A Meridian Police patrol car in action Monday, April 14, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

MERIDIAN — Officers are still canvassing an area in Meridian after hearing reports of shots being fired.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Meridian Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near Linder and McMillan roads.

Officers detained the suspect after de-escalating the situation, said police spokeswoman Kelsey Johnston. The suspect is now in custody.

The incident was most likely a mental health crisis, said Johnston, and is still under investigation by police. 

