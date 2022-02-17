Meridian Police patrol car file image

A Meridian Police patrol car in action Monday, April 14, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — Officers are still canvassing an area in Meridian after hearing reports of shots being fired.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Meridian Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near Linder and McMillan roads.

Officers detained a male suspect after de-escalating the situation, police spokeswoman Kelsey Johnston said. The suspect is now in custody.

Several houses in the area were struck by bullets, according to an MPD press release, but no one was injured.

The incident was most likely a mental health crisis, Johnston said, and is still under investigation by police. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments