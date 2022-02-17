A Meridian Police patrol car in action Monday, April 14, 2019.
Subscribe
MERIDIAN — Officers are still canvassing an area in Meridian after hearing reports of shots being fired.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Meridian Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near Linder and McMillan roads.
Officers detained a male suspect after de-escalating the situation, police spokeswoman Kelsey Johnston said. The suspect is now in custody.
Several houses in the area were struck by bullets, according to an MPD press release, but no one was injured.
The incident was most likely a mental health crisis, Johnston said, and is still under investigation by police.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.