“Law enforcement officers do not work in a clean and clear cut environment with ample time to make life or death decisions,” the report said. “The actions taken…were reasonable and that probable cause existed to believe that Jeremy Banach’s flight posed a real and immediate risk of death or serious injury.”
Ada County deputies were sent to a residence where Banach was allegedly refusing to leave. Someone whose name is redacted alleged that Banach was a drug user. Banach allegedly told the police he had a gun.
The deputies convinced Banach to leave, though he left his belongings behind, taking only the gun.
“Jeremy walked into the front yard where he stood for about 20 seconds, acting fidgety, nervous and erratic,” the report said.
Someone whose name is redacted asked the deputies why guns were pointed. The officers said they drew their guns because Banach had said he had a gun and initially did not show the police his hands. The person said the gun was likely a black semi-automatic .45 caliber pistol that had gone missing the day before.
Deputy Jonathan Steele found Banach near the Star Mercantile. He tried to grab the gun, but Banach allegedly shifted away and started walking toward a neighborhood.
Two more deputies arrived. One, Ashley Turner, told Banach to stop.
Banach then allegedly pointed the gun at his head and then in the “general direction of a house across the street and/or Deputy Turner.”
At that point, Woodcook shot him.
Banach's family in August filed a tort claim against Ada County, the city of Star and all law enforcement personnel who were involved in the incident, KTVB reported.