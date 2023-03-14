Star officer-involved shooting

The scene of a shooting at which a police officer killed a Star man in June 2022 in Star.

 Andrew Baertlein/KTVB

Valley County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Naugle cleared an Ada County deputy of wrongdoing in the killing of a Star man last summer. Naugle declined to file criminal charges, according to a review of a Critical Incident Task Force report linked on the Ada County Sheriff's Office website.

Jeremy Banach, 39, died June 15, 2022, after he was shot multiple times in downtown Star. Deputy Jason Woodcook fired five rounds at him, according to the report.

