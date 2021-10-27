Idaho Press police lights stock image

There was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night involving the Boise Police, according to a tweet from the department's Twitter account.

The shooting happened near West Myrtle Street and South Capitol Boulevard in downtown Boise.

"The injured subject was rushed to a local hospital. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated to investigate. More information will be available soon," the tweet said.

This story will be updated.

