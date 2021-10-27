Officer-involved shooting reported in downtown Boise Oct 27, 2021 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night involving the Boise Police, according to a tweet from the department's Twitter account.The shooting happened near West Myrtle Street and South Capitol Boulevard in downtown Boise. "The injured subject was rushed to a local hospital. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated to investigate. More information will be available soon," the tweet said.This story will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shooting Tweet Internet Twitter Officer Boise Police Night Hospital Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Victim in Boise mall shooting remembered as 'radiantly sweet person'; second victim identified 2 dead, at least 5 injured in Boise mall shooting Mall shooter, who died Tuesday, had multiple weapons, ammunition A commotion like fireworks: Mall goers share stories on shooting Going down the road: Big highway projects on tap for Treasure Valley