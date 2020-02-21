CALDWELL — The Caldwell officer injured in a shooting that killed two people at a senior-living complex Thursday has since been treated and released from a local hospital, according to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.
Caldwell police arrived at the Portstewart Apartments on South 10th Avenue, just south of Ustick Road, at about 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an active shooter at the complex. Multiple victims were found injured in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Chief Frank Wyant, which resulted in the deaths of the alleged shooter and a second adult, whose identities have not been made public yet.
Police later said an officer was shot, but no details were released on how the unnamed officer sustained the non-life-threatening injuries or if law enforcement fired any weapons. Information about the other victims' conditions also is unknown.
Wyant said the police department, along with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, will hold a news conference 3 p.m. Friday to discuss the incident at the police department, 110 S. Fifth Ave.
Sheriff's office spokesman Joe Decker said Caldwell police will continue to handle the investigation into the alleged murder-suicide. But the county, acting as the Critical Incident Task Force, will investigate the officer-involved aspect of the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.