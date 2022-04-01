Investigators comb through the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise on February 22. Boise's Office of Police Accountability will send out a media notification following the completion of an officer-involved shooting review moving forward, according to a city spokesperson.
The review, however, was completed in December and posted on the city’s website without a public notice that it existed. Therefore, the review didn’t come to light nor was it reported on until this week after Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara made a presentation at a Boise City Council meeting.
Corr said that city officials and the Office of Police Accountability have discussions often regarding media strategy and decided to adjust their procedure in such circumstances moving forward.
“We got together and said, ‘Hey, we can publicize these more and increase transparency,’” Corr said.
Corr said that further policy changes should be addressed with the Office of Police Accountability.
Jara did not return an email seeking comment on Friday.
Other questions in the review of the Mkoma incident included the officers' and subjects' names being omitted.
Also, two of the officers involved in the shooting failed to activate their body cameras, which the incident review said should have occurred. Any disciplinary or corrective action the officers could face as a result were not addressed in the review, however.
“When deciding on any discipline or corrective action following a policy violation we look at the totality of the circumstances of the individual investigation,” Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press earlier this week. “Whenever possible we want to provide a response that helps prevent the violation from occurring again.”
On Friday, Williams said personnel records are addressed in the Idaho Public Records Act and are not available for public release.