...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Valley,
northeastern Gem, southern Adams, Washington, central Baker and
northeastern Malheur Counties through 1000 PM MDT/900 PM PDT/...
At 906 PM MDT/806 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Salisbury to Indian
Head Mountain. Movement was east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Farewell Bend State Park and Huntington around 810 PM PDT.
Indian Head Mountain and Henley Basin around 910 PM MDT.
Weiser, Annex and McChord Butte around 920 PM MDT.
Durkee around 830 PM PDT.
Mann Creek Reservoir, Midvale Hill and Mann Creek Guard Station
around 930 PM MDT.
Love Reservoir and Little Lookout Mountain around 840 PM PDT.
Star Butte and Midvale around 940 PM MDT.
Sparta and Sheep Mountain around 850 PM PDT.
Cambridge and Crane Creek Reservoir around 950 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Keynote speaker George Biltloft, a graduate of the Nampa/Caldwell Connection and Intervention Station reentry program, delivers remarks during a graduation ceremony at the Nampa Civic Center on Wednesday.
Chalet Manley, a graduate of the Nampa/Caldwell Connection and Intervention Station reentry program, talks about her experiences in the program during a graduation ceremony at the Nampa Civic Center on Wednesday.
Idaho Rep. Rick Youngblood is on hand to support graduates of the Nampa/Caldwell Connection and Intervention Station reentry program during a graduation ceremony held at the Nampa Civic Center on Wednesday.
NAMPA – George Biltloft has been in and out of trouble for many years.
Addicted to drugs, being a “resident jackass” and suffering through poor decision making, Biltoft said he has been in help programs and spent periods of time in prison for nearly three decades.
On Wednesday, however, he was part of a graduation ceremony featuring about 15 individuals who successfully completed the Connection and Intervention Station reentry program in Canyon County.
GEO Reentry Services and the Idaho Department of Correction hosted the event at the Nampa Civic Center, where parolees, individuals on probation, and parole officers were recognized for their hard work and dedication in completing the program.
“This has been a good program,” Biltloft said. “The people inside it, the clients, the staff members have been freakin’ amazing. All-time. You don’t just deal with one, you deal with all of them. We need more people like this, we need more programs like this.”
It was the inaugural reentry class for Canyon County, underscoring a statewide program that has been recently established.
According to Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, the prison recidivism rate in Idaho has not been good – 50% of individuals who have left the prison system ultimately found their way back in it, largely because of drug addiction and mental health issues, he said.
The state Legislature stepped in during recent years to help create the program. Parole officers reference individuals they think will benefit from the Connection and Intervention Station, which attempts to keep people on the right track as they look to reenter day-to-day society.
The program, which runs six to nine months, assists people dealing with different issues, including drug and alcohol addiction, maintaining employment, and making good decisions on a daily basis.
“The beauty of this program is that they sit people down and get the specific support that they need,” Agenbroad said. “It’s not cookie-cutter.”
Cory Barrier, the Idaho Department of Correction district manager for District 3, said that commitment is key for those looking to successfully complete reentry.
“We’re all in this for success. And to see you succeed – and we don’t always see that – this is for both of you, this should be fuel in our fire,” Barrier said while addressing the graduating class and parole officers. “You are an inspiration to all of us that the efforts that everyone in this room are making are worth it.”
During his keynote speech to those in attendance, Biltloft pointed out that “just locking me up doesn’t work” and that “prison isn’t always the answer.”
Agenbroad said the cyclical nature of those reentering the system is not optimal. The hope is that the reentry program can provide a path out.
“The next step is coming back and being a productive member of society,” he said.