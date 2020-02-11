BOISE — The final roster for the Ada County Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee will be undetermined for at least one more week, as commissioners tabled a number of candidates over concerns about balance on the committee.
After discussion between the Ada County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning, 14 of the 17 candidates were accepted onto the committee, which is slated to meet for several months and recommend to commissioners what should be done with the defunct Les Bois horse track and the rest of the Expo Idaho grounds in Garden City.
Commissioners tabled final decisions on three of the candidates — Western Idaho Fair Board member Ed Lodge, financial adviser Kent Rock and Boise Metro Chamber President and CEO Bill Connors — until Tuesday.
Lodge was moved because of a hiccup with his residency. Lodge recently moved to Canyon County, Western Idaho Fair Director Bob Batista said, and that could cause some issues with his ability to serve on the new committee.
Rock, a financial adviser at Launch Development Finance Advisors, was tabled as well due to the possibility his company would be asked to participate in a requests for proposal process if the Expo Idaho grounds were to be developed in the future.
Connors' appointment also was moved to the Feb. 18 meeting in order to suss out other potential representatives in the business community, opening the door for another person from the business community to be nominated for the commission.
Commissioner Rick Visser expressed concern that four of the committee members lived in Garden City, which he feared "tilted the balance of the committee."
Commission Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon asked Visser if he had other suggestions for replacing these members, but Visser said he did not.
Commissioner Diana Lachiondo noted that other cities in the county had named their own representatives.
"If you recall as we were discussing this citizens committee we did have some concern about it being more tilted, and Commissioner Visser requested we include the other cities at this time, so I feel good about where we landed," Lachiondo said.
The first committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Western Town in the Expo Idaho complex.