BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has completed 115 infection control surveys in Idaho’s 82 nursing homes, identifying 66 citations that needed correction.
The other 49 surveys found no deficiencies in nursing homes’ infection control measures.
Of the citations, nine involved issues that put residents in immediate jeopardy, the department announced Friday; these are situations that put residents at risk of serious injury, impairment or death and require immediate enforcement.
Facilities with a citation must create a correction plan. Unresolved citations can result in fines, bans on new admissions into the facility or revocation of the facility’s license.
The infection control surveys were federally mandated in March to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes. In Idaho, more than half of the COVID-19 related deaths are associated with long-term care facilities. An additional survey is required at facilities that have COVID-19 outbreaks among members or staff.
Two of the state’s nursing home surveyors tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July; however, the nursing homes they’d surveyed while infected were not informed “as quickly as we would have liked,” the department stated.
“The department now has a policy and process in place to notify facilities within 24 hours if a surveyor tests positive for COVID-19. At this time, no positive cases among staff or residents have been traced back to potential exposure from either surveyor,” the release said.