LUCKY PEAK RESERVOIR — The Bureau of Land Management and Boise firefighters have nearly contained a fire near the Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Reported early on Wednesday morning, Bureau of Land Management and Boise City firefighters responded to the Nursery Fire and managed to knock the blaze down before it got out of hand. Helicopters provided air support.
The blaze is estimated to have consumed over 30 acres, and firefighters will be mopping up hotspots throughout the day.
Fire crews from #BLMBODFire and Boise City Fire responded to the Nursery Fire near Lucky Peak early this morning. Fire is 30+ acres and active flames have been knocked down. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/MQz7IW1TQj— Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) September 16, 2020
Containment is estimated at 4 pm. and full control is estimated at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.