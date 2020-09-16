Sirens
Stock Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LUCKY PEAK RESERVOIR — The Bureau of Land Management and Boise firefighters have nearly contained a fire near the Lucky Peak Reservoir.

Reported early on Wednesday morning, Bureau of Land Management and Boise City firefighters responded to the Nursery Fire and managed to knock the blaze down before it got out of hand. Helicopters provided air support.

The blaze is estimated to have consumed over 30 acres, and firefighters will be mopping up hotspots throughout the day.

Containment is estimated at 4 pm. and full control is estimated at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tags

Load comments