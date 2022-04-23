BOISE – Ada County registered voters will receive a “Note Where to Vote” postcard with new precinct and polling place location information for the May 17 primary election.
Postcards, which began arriving in mail boxes Friday, provide updated information on where to vote on Election Day, as well as information on absentee and early voting for the primary election, according to an Ada County press release.
Most Ada County voters have been assigned a new voting precinct, and many polling locations have also changed following statewide redistricting. Congressional, legislative and local district boundaries were redrawn by the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment based on the decennial census. Based on those boundaries, Ada County Elections assigned new precinct boundaries, adding an additional 46 precincts to accommodate growth in the Treasure Valley. In addition to the postcard mailed to all registered voters in Ada County, precinct and polling location information is also available online at AdaCountyElections.com/wheretovote.
“We encourage voters to refer to the ‘Note Where to Vote’ postcard as they make plans to vote. The information is also available on the Ada County Elections website where voters can also preview sample ballots. With all the recent redistricting changes, we want to make sure that everyone has the tools and resources they need to vote,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said in the release.