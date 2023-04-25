The Boise Co-Op, nestled in Boise’s North End neighborhood, is within walking distance of many area residents. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow more businesses to be placed in residential zones, easing transportation issues.
In photos, the Capitol sticks up among the trees. A bus zooms downtown. People walk through a park. Houses sit in almost a semi-circle. And in big white letters: “A modern zoning code.”
Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane said in his presentation Monday before the Boise Planning & Zoning commission that the goal of the proposed zoning code rewrite is to address housing, a sustainable development pattern, transportation and supporting the environment.
“It’s expected and healthy for people within this community to have strong opinions about this,” Keane said. “We all are trying to get to the best solution.”
The zoning code rewrite in some ways is a repudiation of what many western cities are known for: Sprawl. Los Angeles and Phoenix have it in spades, along with the accompanying traffic. Austin, Texas, and other cities go on forever. Sprawling cities like these can be unwalkable, polluted and expensive.
Boise's rewrite would mix uses more often, allowing small neighborhood cafes in residential neighborhoods, for example. The proposal has drawn criticism and praise and has become a hot-button issue.
Throughout all the tension, emotion and going into the weeds of the zoning code details so far, it has been clear that no one wants traffic congestion. Most people want affordable housing. The question is how Boise can get there.
“If you care about traffic congestion, the most important thing for us to concern ourselves with is that we grow in a manner that more residents of this city can drive less and less far,” Keane said.
On one side, many neighborhood associations want to keep neighborhood notification about projects the same and preserve nearby residents' ability to have weigh-in on projects. The city has proposed a hearing examiner, who would take testimony on certain projects and then base their approval or denial of a project on the code.
The city is filled with all sorts of different opinions, which was reflected in the varying testimony from neighborhood associations on Monday. One had concerns about enforcing code violations related to wildfire risks, like overgrown grasses.
Another wanted people to pay premiums to live in certain areas of the city. One woman called what the city was saying and doing “propaganda” and that the rewrite had divided the city. And still another said that income levels for affordable housing requirements ought to be lower. Several spoke about the issue of parking or asked for more time.
Part of the tension surrounding the Boise zoning code rewrite is about the details of the code itself. But part of the strong opinions is about change.
For many, Boise has been through years of change that completely reshaped the area.
On some level, the growth brought economic benefits and bigger businesses to town like In-N-Out Burger and Krispy Kreme. More flights have come to the Boise Airport, taking Boiseans to more places and more tourism has lifted Boise’s businesses.
Although growth is not a bad problem to have, and certainly better than the alternative, it can feel like the Band-Aids keep getting ripped off for some.
“It's almost like we aren't growing fast enough as it is,” Real Estate Agent Dave Kangas previously told the Idaho Press. Kangas is president of Boise Working Together and opposes the rewrite.
However, one of the most striking moments of the night was when Commissioner Chris Blanchard pointed out that many keep referring to the plan as an upzone, but the word doesn’t mean what they think.
“When they say upzone, what they mean is, if you are increasing density, that’s upzoning, and that is not upzoning. So it’s literally the opposite,” Blanchard said. “Upzoning is redefining the minimum and when you are increasing density you are redefining the maximum. So what’s going to happen tomorrow is that we’re going to get gaslit up here all night.”
Commissioner Milt Gillespie said the only example of possible upzoning appears to be a concern brought up by Veterans Park Neighborhood Association President Katy Decker: Some of the properties in her neighborhood are along State Street, which would be a proposed mixed-use zone with increased density.
Decker said she isn’t against density, but that many of the properties adjacent to the mixed-use zone would be upzoned from R-1, a lower zoning to R-2, a higher zoning.
Decker estimated over 1,000 properties citywide would be rezoned. Keane said the idea was to have a transition between single-family R-1 and the mixed-use district. He promised the commission an exact count of properties in this situation.
The planning and zoning commission will hear public testimony Tuesday and Wednesday and make a determination on Thursday. After that decision is made, it heads to the city council for final approval or denial.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.