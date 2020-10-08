BOISE — Not guilty pleas were entered Thursday for an anti-government activist accused of trespassing at the Idaho Capitol during the Legislature’s special session in August.
Ammon Bundy, 42, of Emmett, faces charges in two cases stemming from incidents on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. On Aug. 25, he refused to leave the Statehouse after police ordered him to do so. He was one of three who were arrested that day, during a special session that saw many protesters. Police secured Bundy to his chair — because he refused to stand — and moved him outside. Prosecutors charged Bundy with trespassing and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
He bonded out of jail and returned to the Capitol the next day, Aug. 26.
Idaho State Police troopers served him a no trespassing order, according to the police agency, then arrested him for the second time in less than 24 hours. When he again refused to cooperate, troopers had to carry him outside.
He was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest in that case as well.
Not guilty pleas were entered in his case for all four charges he faces. He’s next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 24 for a pre-trial conference.