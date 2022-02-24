BOISE — Legislative budget writers nixed the funding for the first-ever helicopter requested by the Idaho State Police on Thursday, saying they couldn’t justify the expense.
“We were concerned about the full-time staff and the depreciation of the helicopter,” said Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who was one of five Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee members on a working group that crafted the ISP budget bill for next year.
The helicopter proposal, which was backed by Gov. Brad Little and by Idaho police chiefs and sheriffs from across the state, requested $6.8 million in state general funds to purchase the helicopter this year and add an aircraft hangar and pad at the ISP’s Meridian campus, along with a line item in next year’s budget for five full-time positions and ongoing operations and maintenance at $298,000.
Both the House and Senate Judiciary committees had considered the request; while the Senate panel supported it, the House committee rejected it, raising concerns that because the helicopter would be based in the Treasure Valley, most of its benefit would go to this region vs. the rest of the state.
ISP and local law enforcement officials said they wanted the helicopter to respond to issues statewide, including major search and rescue operations.
“We’d be better off to contract for these services as needed,” Grow said. “That would be less expensive.”
He told the Idaho Press, “It just seemed like a lot of cost to have five people sitting there. … That was not going to fly.”
The joint budget committee voted unanimously in favor of the budget bill crafted by the working group, sans helicopter; it includes a 15% increase in state general funds for ISP next year and marks a 21% increase in total funding. That’s in part because of a continuing, phased-in shift of ISP funding from the gas tax to the state general fund; next year is the second year of the five-year shift, which lawmakers enacted in order to shift more gas tax funds to transportation.
At an earlier budget hearing, Col. Kedrick Wills, director of the Idaho State Police, told JFAC that 46 of the 50 states have law enforcement air support, but Idaho’s not among them.
“We could only request what we recommend,” Wills said after the joint committee’s vote. “Ultimately, this is the process. We are very thankful for the support we have received for our budget,” which he noted includes “a lot of projects that have needed to be done for a long period of time.”
The newly set ISP budget for next year – which still needs passage in the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law – would bring state funding for ISP up to $41.5 million.
It includes funding for additional positions: 13 new state troopers; three technical records specialists; two drug enforcement investigators; a regional training coordinator for the POST Academy; and a financial technician for the brand inspection program.
The 13 new state troopers would be assigned to the Capitol Protection Unit, in addition to five already assigned there full-time. But Wills said the new positions actually would free up state troopers from all over the state who currently rotate through covering shifts in the Capitol Protection Unit, which includes patrolling the state Capitol and surrounding buildings, the Idaho Supreme Court, the state’s Chinden office campus, executive protection, and state Pardons & Parole operations.
“It will translate into troopers on the road,” he said, “because right now we’re filling the Capitol Protection Unit with troopers from the road.”
The joint budget committee also voted unanimously in favor of a supplemental appropriation – spending that’s authorized within the current budget year – for $900,000 to provide housing for three resident ISP troopers in remote areas in Carey, Mackay and Plummer. A similar move last year in Island Park resulted in ISP successfully filling a vacancy there, ISP reported. The state will place manufactured homes in the three locations on state-owned property.
ISP is one of two state agencies requesting funds for housing for some employees this year, amid the state’s housing crunch; the other is the state Department of Parks and Recreation.