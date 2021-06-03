BOISE — Boise Fire Department officials are urging Treasure Valley residents to exercise patience and refrain from recreating on the Boise River until crews have properly mitigated hazardous debris from the currents.
Fallen trees, tangled balls of roots and fast-moving water — these are just a few of the things that increase danger risks for those floating, paddling and diving in the river. The Boise Fire Department will work throughout the coming weeks to remove waste from the river and ensure the safety of locals on the water.
“Most importantly right now, the Boise Fire Department has not had an opportunity to mitigate hazards that have accumulated in the river over the last several months, or year, since last float season,” Paul Roberts, division chief of Special Operations for the Boise Fire Department said. “All of those things that can take a really fun time and make it catastrophic in seconds.”
Over the past four years, Boise Fire responded to an average of almost 50 incidents during the summer months of June, July and August, according to data provided by the city. On average, almost 31 of those incidents resulted in a water rescue.
Crews went out on the water Thursday to survey and identify debris for removal, and plan out routes for future efforts.
“Mitigating the river takes a week depending on how much debris it is,” Roberts said. “If there’s not a lot of debris, we can work pretty quickly and get to a float season here in the month of June.”
Roberts advised any and all recreationalists in the meantime to wear a life jacket, don’t swim or float alone and to know what they’re doing in case of an emergency situation.
“We fully recognize it’s super hot out here, and this river looks very appealing for the recreationalists to get out there,” Roberts said. “But the emphasis right now for us is it’s not a safe place to be yet.”