BOISE — Summertime in the city? That means many are heading to the Boise River to enjoy the cold water. And as temperatures rise into the high-90s over the next week, the river is likely to become even more of an attraction.
Recent injuries along the river and the drowning of a floater are reminders that while the river is popular, it can be dangerous.
Paul Roberts, Boise Fire Department's division chief of special operations, said Boiseans should enjoy the river but be aware of what could happen if they aren't careful.
"At a quick glance, significant activity seems to be up," Roberts said about harmful incidents.
In the past week, several people were injured when a rope swing attached to a tree on the river bank near the Baybrook Bridge collapsed, critically injuring two people, KTVB reports. And earlier this summer, a 35-year-old woman from Eagle drowned while floating on the Boise River.
"Boiseans and people from the Valley should enjoy that gem of a recreational opportunity right here in town … but with that beautiful recreation opportunity comes an opportunity to engage with that in an important way," Roberts said.
Though the Boise River "is a beautiful place to recreate, along the shore or in the water, swinging from a rope or jumping from a bridge," Roberts said, it's a cold-water river that can overwhelm even the strongest swimmers. And Roberts warns that if people aren't observant of their surroundings, "a fun day can turn into a tragic day very quickly."
To help folks stay away from dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations this summer, Roberts has a few tips to follow while recreating on the river:
Wear life jackets
"It's the law for minors to wear life jackets," Roberts said. In Idaho, children 14 and younger must wear life jackets on boats less than 19-feet long, so any float on the Boise River requires the flotation devices.
Don't drink and float
"Alcohol and drinking on the water does not mix," Roberts said. The chill of the water can cause people to lose the ability to fight the current and put themselves in dangerous situations in the water.
Don't go alone
"I wouldn't encourage people to go swimming or rafting in the river by themselves," Roberts said. "Do it as a group activity."
Roberts said people should practice safe social distancing while recreating as a group, as well as inform others about their plans on the river. "They should let them know what their plan is, when they plan to get back, and what they need to do," Roberts said.
Be aware of others
People fish the Boise River, bridge jump, float and rope swing. To avoid collisions, Roberts says people should be aware of others at all times.
"You have to be cognizant of people on the river," he said. "People need to be respectful, observant, and let each individual enjoy the river."
"The big thing is people need to be knowledgeable enough to know it is a natural river," Roberts said. "It's not a park ride."