NAMPA — Northwest Nazarene University announced that it would transition to remote learning through the end of the spring semester in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.
All university faculty and staff who are able will begin working remotely March 23. Only those employees critical to maintaining the infrastructure of university operations will continue to work on campus.
"(These decisions) are some of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make as leader," NNU President Joel Pearsall said in the press release. "It is critically important at this time in our nation that we follow the guidance that our governmental officials are giving us."
Students are currently on an extended spring break that runs from March 14 to March 29. They will continue their classes that were previously offered face-to-face remotely beginning March 30 through the remainder of the semester.
All fully-online classes will not be impacted by this decision and will continue as scheduled. At this time, commencement has been temporarily postponed until a date can be confirmed.
All university buildings are scheduled to close at 5 p.m. March 20. NNU officials will use March 19 and March 20 to prepare employees to transition to a remote work environment. Residence halls will close at noon March 21.
NNU has established a task force that is meeting daily to monitor the ongoing developments of COVID-19 regionally, nationally and globally. Additional details are still being determined and will be communicated at nnu.edu/COVID19 as further decisions are made.