Head Consul Ricardo Gerardo Higuera (left) and NNU President Joel Pearsall pose for a photo.
NAMPA — A new partnership between Northwest Nazarene University and the Mexican Consulate in Boise will increase access to educational opportunities, resources and services available to Mexican nationals and immigrants in the region.
Last month, the two groups approved a Memorandum of Understanding called the “Windows of Education/Ventanillas de Orientacion Educativa''
NNU Vice President for External Relations Mark Wheeler explained how the university will now be included in the consulate’s options when it has “windows” showing people available opportunities for education in the area.
“We’re really, really excited. We have a fast growing and very diverse ethnic population at NNU. It’s growing more and more all the time,” Wheeler said. “… We just view this as really positive opportunities for our students and for us to serve our local community.”
The Mexican Consulate in Boise provides weekly windows that give access to free confidential and timely guidance to Mexican nationals and immigrants. In addition to education, the windows include topics such as financial and health resources and services.
"Community and service are core values for us at NNU and we are ecstatic about this new relationship," NNU President Joel Pearsall said in a news release. "This partnership allows us to come alongside our friends at the Mexican Consulate so that, together, we can better serve the Mexican community in Idaho, as well as parts of Oregon, Montana and Nevada."
Adding Northwest Nazarene as a partner strengthens the consulate’s windows programs, Head Consul Ricardo Gerardo Higuera said in a news release.
“We’re thrilled, frankly,” Wheeler said. “Although the Memorandum of Understanding is for a year, we’re very hopeful we can continue this relationship long term.
“For us, one of our core values is community. The other is service. This is part and parcel for who we are as an institution.”
Paul Schwedelson covers growth, Nampa and Caldwell. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.