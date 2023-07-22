Pacific Northwest Annual Summit 2023

 Idaho Reports

Originally published July 18 by Idaho Reports.

State and provincial leaders from the northwestern U.S. and Canada gathered in Boise this week for an annual summit between the region’s governments. They kicked off the gathering by considering the challenges and opportunities involved with decarbonization of the energy system.

