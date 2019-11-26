A powerful storm forecasted for Idaho Tuesday night is expected to cause some consternation on the roads as travel for the Thanksgiving holiday picks up.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasts predicted Boise would be buffeted by high winds with gusts up to 50 mph from 11 p.m. Tuesday night to 5 a.m. Wednesday. To the southeast, Mountain Home was expected to see similar wind speeds.
Korri Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said travel anywhere in the Northwest — and especially on state highways —was "not advised," at least through Wednesday afternoon.
"I wouldn't recommend it," Anderson said Tuesday. "Unless you're flying — and even then, there'll be a lot of headaches and maybe delays and turbulence."
Boise is expected to get less than an inch of snow, but there will be more accumulation to the east on Interstate 84, he said.
"It's a pretty powerful storm system moving in today," Anderson. "So of course, all the passes from western Oregon to eastern Oregon are going to be pretty difficult."
To the south, travelers making their way to Salt Lake City will encounter snow on the roadway and blowing snow that blocks visibility.
"The worst of it is going to be if you're driving up on 84 towards Baker City. ... And if you're driving up to Sun Valley, it's going to be difficult as well," Anderson said.
The strength of the storm is "pretty unusual," Anderson said.
"A really powerful storm like this is quite a bit different than normal," said Anderson, adding that forecasts didn't clearly predict if the Treasure Valley will get snow that sticks on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.
"We're still going to have snow showers, but it looks like most of the activity is going to be east of us," Anderson said. "It's up in the air on what it's going to do."