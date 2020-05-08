BOISE — Two people died Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in Northwest Boise.
Police responded to the crash about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of McMillan and Five Mile roads, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. A vehicle traveling south on Five Mile Road collided with a vehicle traveling west on McMillan Road. The driver of the vehicle driving south on Five Mile Road died, as did a passenger in the other vehicle. First responders took two other passengers in the vehicle traveling on McMillan to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Boise Police Department, according to the release.