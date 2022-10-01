NWABA

A Northwest Association of Blind Athletes volunteer and athlete ride a tandem bike on the Boise River Greenbelt.  

 Photo courtesy of NWABA

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes began facilitating sports for individuals who are visually impaired or blind in Vancouver, Washington, 15 years ago. The association has been providing similar programs to Idahoans from a distance since 2012.

Now the NWABA has solidified its presence with a new office located at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave. Suite 201 in Boise, holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new office on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments