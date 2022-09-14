Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — On Tuesday, Northpoint Recovery moved to a new location capable of serving twice as many patients — something the staff and patients have been waiting years for. 

“We've been running a 22-bed capacity hospital and we are just constantly on a waitlist, constantly being asked if we can do anything to open more beds, especially throughout the pandemic,” said Erica Lopez, vice president of Idaho market and corporate director of clinical programs. 

Northpoint Recovery

This is the entrance to Northpoint Recovery's new facility in Meridian. 
Northpoint Recovery

A typical client dorm room at Northpoint Recovery in Meridian is pictured. 

