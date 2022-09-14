MERIDIAN — On Tuesday, Northpoint Recovery moved to a new location capable of serving twice as many patients — something the staff and patients have been waiting years for.
“We've been running a 22-bed capacity hospital and we are just constantly on a waitlist, constantly being asked if we can do anything to open more beds, especially throughout the pandemic,” said Erica Lopez, vice president of Idaho market and corporate director of clinical programs.
The new 48-bed inpatient facility is for adults struggling with mental health and addiction. The new center is located in Meridian on 2335 E. State Ave. Northpoint was previously working out of an old primary health building.
“Our goal is to just admit someone right on the spot, and I think we're going to be able to do that now,” Lopez said.
Lopez oversees one adult outpatient program, three adolescent outpatient programs and this new facility. She said COVID was not the only pandemic happening during quarantine — mental health and addiction problems grew significantly during 2020.
“After the first year of the pandemic, what the numbers are showing is that addiction across the country went up almost 30%, which I would venture to say is higher than that,” said Program Director Carly Bailey-Neff.
There are only a handful of options for people with addiction in the valley, Bailey-Neff said. Most of the residential treatment facilities have fewerthan 22 beds and are farther away, and “not everybody has the resources to get there,” Bailey-Neff said.
With fentanyl usage on the rise, Lopez said, oftentimes patients are using a mixture of alcohol and fentanyl, which can be lethal.
“We take their picture when they first come in to put it into our system and just seeing that picture from day one to day 28 — when they're ready to graduate — it doesn't even look like the same person most of the time,” Bailey-Neff said. “Just to see the life come back, the color come back in their face and the life come back in their eyes and to see hope again, is why I do it.”
There are several substances that are unsafe to detox from without medical care, including alcohol, Bailey-Neff said. So Northpoint has nurses and doctors on staff at all times, monitoring new patients as they detox from substances.
“We don't have anything if we can't keep people safe. So what's really nice is that with that team of nursing, not only are we able to handle that really acute medical detox, but with long term substance abuse, patients' bodies are just worn down,” said Nycole Thomas, vice president of patient services. “Our nursing program consists of 24/7 nursing care. We've got medical providers on site, psychiatric providers on site, and a whole team of nurses.”
That detox is the hardest part of recovery, Lopez said.
“A lot of people want to leave – they feel terrible, their cravings are up. They know that if they just, you know, have that one drink and go get a hold of their dealer, they'll feel immediate relief,” Lopez said. “We get people through those first few days. And really, that's when the miracle starts to happen because you start to see that sparkle in their eye again, that shell of addiction is coming off.”
While in treatment, patients follow healthy routines that include early mornings, group therapy, yoga, exercise and balanced meals, Thomas said. Still, sometimes patients are afraid to leave inpatient recovery.
“We're not solving all the world's problems in 28 days,” Thomas said. “It took them a lot longer than 28 days to kind of get to that spot where they needed inpatient treatment. So, it definitely takes more than 28 days to get and stay sober.”
But after 28 days, Thomas said, patients are armed with the tools they need to live sober. Before leaving the facility, they set up aftercare appointments to help them stay on track with prescribed medications and sobriety. After having developed a routine, patients are less likely to fall back into old patterns.
“When they leave, it's really important that they have someone to talk to and reach out to and share experiences,” Lopez said. “We always recommend and encourage them to attend outpatient services.”
Patients are also encouraged to attend Northpoint Alumni activities and meetings, as well as attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
According to Bailey-Neff, people with addiction are often good at hiding their addictions, but there are some ways for friends and family to know there is a problem.
“If you are seeing that your loved one is pulling away, that might be an indication that maybe something's going on,” Bailey-Neff said. “And as an individual, when you start to realize that your day is wrapped around your use — that's a problem.”