Congress McCarthy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington in November.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Originally published Dec. 8 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee announced U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, will be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner in February, one of the committee’s largest fundraising events.

