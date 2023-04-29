Denise Neujahr

Denise Neujahr is a district teen librarian at the Community Library Network, and she is the recipient of the 2023 American Library Association’s Lemony Snicket Prize for Noble Librarians Faced with Adversity. 

Originally published April 27 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

A North Idaho librarian has received a distinguished award for her work providing safe spaces for LGBTQ+ teens amid community backlash.

