A North Idaho hospital will stop offering pregnancy care this spring due in part to Idaho laws that criminalize abortion care. 

A North Idaho hospital will stop offering pregnancy care this spring due, in part, to Idaho laws that criminalize abortion care.

Bonner General Health in Sandpoint will stop offering labor and delivery services in May, the hospital announced Friday.

