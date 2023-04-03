North Idaho College entrance

North Idaho College submitted a report Friday showing why it believes it should not lose accreditation after it was sanctioned.

The submission comes in the middle of a court battle in which president Nick Swayne is suing NIC for violating his contract by placing him on leave without cause. Uncertainty about who the chief executive officer is at NIC is one of eight risks identified by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, which is the accrediting agency for the school.

Originally published March 31 in the Spokesman-Review.

