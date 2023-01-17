North Idaho College sign - Spokesman-Review

A North Idaho College sign reads “Accredited. Transferable. Affordable.” in Coeur d’Alene.

 Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Decisions by a divided North Idaho College board of trustees over the last month have spurred lawsuits, complaints and further risks of losing accreditation.

Originally published Jan. 8 in the Spokesman-Review.

Recommended for you

Load comments