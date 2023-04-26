Art Macomber NIC

Art Macomber, NIC attorney (in center) attends a North Idaho College Board of Trustee meeting at the college, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review

An investigation by North Idaho College’s attorney alleges that the college’s president was hired after an agreement was made among three trustees outside of a public meeting in violation of Idaho public meeting law.

The board voted unanimously Monday night to release the 36-page report, which includes an additional 137 pages of appendixes and supporting documents.

Originally published April 25 in the Spokesman-Review.

