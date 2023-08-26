Dennis Colton Boyles

Originally published Aug 24 by the Spokesman-Review.The board of North Idaho College on Wednesday night hired an attorney with far-right ties who scored lowest in the college’s review of four candidates.

Colton Boyles of Boyles Law, based in Sandpoint, has no experience representing an educational institution.

