Nick Swayne reinstated

North Idaho College President Nick Swayne, left, was reinstated Monday night after being placed on administrative leave in December. 

 James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review

COEUR D'ALENE — The North Idaho College board reinstated president Nick Swayne and placed interim president Greg South on paid administrative leave Monday night in response to a court order.

“The majority of the board members doesn’t necessarily agree with the court order, but the college will abide by the court’s ruling,” Chair Greg McKenzie said.

Originally published March 6 in the Spokesman-Review.

