North Idaho College entrance

The entrance of North Idaho College on, Oct. 27, 2021. 

 Kathy Plonka

A candidate backed by Republicans and two candidates backed by the Chamber of Commerce are leading the race for North Idaho College’s Board of Trustees.

Mike Waggoner has a seven-point lead over Pete Broschet; Tarie Zimmerman has a three-point lead over Ron Hartman; and Brad Corkill has a one-point lead over Diana Sheridan.

Originally published in The Spokesman-Review.

